Jets coach leaves road trip, heads back to Winnipeg for ‘minor medical procedure’

The Winnipeg Jets are in New York City for a Tuesday night matchup with the Rangers, but their head coach won’t be on the bench.

The team announced Rick Bowness returned to Winnipeg for a minor medical procedure and will be replaced by associate coach Scott Arniel in an interim capacity until he returns to the team.

The Jets’ bench boss previously took a leave of absence in late October 2023, due to a medical emergency involving his wife, Judy. He returned to the club about a month later, with Arniel taking the reins while he was away.