Guelph.Beer donates nearly $3K to support diversity in brewing industry

Breweries in Guelph and around Wellington County are aiming to help create a more diverse industry.

In their latest effort, the breweries are donating $2,841 to Link Up Beer in hopes of helping create diversity in the beer industry for students of colour.

In a news release on Monday, Tiffany Davey, one of the co-founders of Link Up, said diversity has always been the organization’s goal.

“It has always been the vision of the Link Up organization to place BIPOC individuals on a track to key roles within breweries, whether that be in brewing, leadership or ownership,” Davey said.

The funds will be used to help students who are Black, Indigenous and people of colour receive their certifications. The non-profit provides students of colour with financial aid and support in getting their certifications to help applicants move along in their journey, plus further their career prospects in the beer industry.

Brad McInerney, marketing director of Wellington Brewery, said it’s grateful for the work Link Up is doing.

“We are excited to be able to support them in helping make the beer industry a more diverse and welcoming place for people of colour,” McInerney said.

Guelph.Beer is an organization consisting of several breweries, including Sleeman, Wellington and Royal City Brewing.

The Guelph.Beer Bus has also been collecting donations over the past two years in support of students of colour.

In addition, the Brewers Supply Group donated $1,000 to Link Up through the Rahr Gives’ Gives initiative.