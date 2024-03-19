Loaded handgun, coke, meth seized in Belleville police raid

Several people are facing charges after drugs, cash and a loaded hand gun were seized in a raid on a Belleville home, police say.
The raid, part of Belleville police’s ongoing Project Renewal, saw officers execute a search warrant at a home on Everett Street on Monday.
Officers say they found just over 75 grams of cocaine, five Oxycodone pills, just over 32 grams of meth, $3,181 in Canadian cash, and a loaded .45 caliber Ruger handgun.
An Oshawa man, as well as well three women and a man from Belleville, are each facing drug trafficking-related charges.
The Oshawa man is also facing gun-related charges.
Project Renewal began in late 2020 and has led to multiple drug and firearm arrests in the city over the last four years.
