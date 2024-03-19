Menu

Crime

Loaded handgun, coke, meth seized in Belleville police raid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 10:47 am
1 min read
Five people were charged after police in Belleville say they found drugs and a loaded handgun during a drug raid Monday.
Five people were charged after police in Belleville say they found drugs and a loaded handgun during a drug raid Monday. Submitted/Belleville Police
Several people are facing charges after drugs, cash and a loaded hand gun were seized in a raid on a Belleville home, police say.

The raid, part of Belleville police’s ongoing Project Renewal, saw officers execute a search warrant at a home on Everett Street on Monday.

Officers say they found just over 75 grams of cocaine, five Oxycodone pills, just over 32 grams of meth, $3,181 in Canadian cash, and a loaded .45 caliber Ruger handgun.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
An Oshawa man, as well as well three women and a man from Belleville, are each facing drug trafficking-related charges.

The Oshawa man is also facing gun-related charges.

Project Renewal began in late 2020 and has led to multiple drug and firearm arrests in the city over the last four years.

