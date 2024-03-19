Menu

Politics

New Brunswick to table budget today; opposition wants more help for health care

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2024 9:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick set to unveil provincial budget'
New Brunswick set to unveil provincial budget
All eyes are on Finance Minister Ernie Steeves as he prepares to unveil the New Brunswick provincial budget. It’ll be the last before the province heads to the polls later this year. Silas Brown reports.
New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative government is set to table its final budget before voters head to the polls later this year in the provincial election.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt says she hopes today’s budget focuses on health care and on the rising cost of living, and includes money for a fully funded school food program.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Green Leader David Coon says he, too, wants a universal lunch program in schools, and more money for health care.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves estimated in his economic update in February that the province would end the fiscal year with a surplus of $247.4 million, up from $40.3 million forecast in last year’s budget, and total projected revenues of $12.7 billion.

The government had said during the last budget session that while New Brunswick was enjoying a wave of population growth, it came with challenges of providing housing, health care and education for newcomers.

Story continues below advertisement

The next provincial election must be held on or before Oct. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

