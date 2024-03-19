Are home invasions rising in Canada? How to protect yourself

Send this page to someone via email

Home invasions are a growing concern in Canada, with increasing reports of break-ins for auto thefts and residential burglaries in some big Canadian cities.

This year alone, 1,721 break and enter crimes have been reported to the Toronto Police Service as of March 17. That is a 31.5 per cent jump compared with the same time last year, police data shows.

In 2023, home invasions and break-ins for auto thefts in Toronto, Ont., rose by 400 per cent, according to Toronto police.

“Police are concerned about an escalation in violence, where all sorts of weapons and firearms are being used to steal vehicles, and that includes during home invasions,” Toronto police said in a March 13 statement.

Out west, in Winnipeg, Man., a total of 87 home invasions were reported in 2023 compared with 56 the year before — a 55 per cent jump, according to Co0nst. Jason Michalyshen, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service.

Story continues below advertisement

Michalyshen told Global News that the numbers are trending back up towards pre-pandemic levels after a notable downturn in 2022 and 2021 when more people were working from home due to COVID-19.

2:09 7 year sentence for man who dressed as cop in Vancouver home invasion

In Vancouver, B.C., more than 200 cases of residential or other non-commercial break-ins have been reported to police so far this year, data from the city’s police department shows.

Last year, Vancouver, saw 2,972 break and enter offences, which was a 6.5 per cent decrease from 2022.

In Nova Scotia’s Halifax region, break and enters increased by 25 per cent, when comparing the first half of 2022 with 2023, by a total of 22 events, said a report by the Halifax District RCMP.

Meanwhile, in Montreal, Que., “no significant increase of breaking and entering was observed” last year, according to the communication division at Service de police de la Ville de Montréal.

Story continues below advertisement

Nationally, breaking and entering offences increased by four per cent in 2022 and minor theft of $5,000 or under was up 10 per cent compared with the previous year, according to the latest Statistics Canada data on police-reported crime.

How to prevent home invasions

A Toronto police officer is facing backlash over for his suggestion that residents leave their car keys by the front door to avoid a home invasion, seemingly to let criminals more easily steal their vehicle without confrontation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The controversial advice was mocked by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who said: “We might as well leave cookies and milk at the front door along with a note.” ‘Dear Mr. Criminal, the keys are in the mailbox, don’t kick my door in.’”

The uproar over the officer’s remarks even sparked international headlines, and prompted the Toronto Police Service to release a statement downplaying the comments.

Story continues below advertisement

“While well meaning, there are also other ways to prevent auto theft motivated home invasions,” the statement said.

2:21 Toronto home invasion victim vows neighbourhood will protect itself

To protect yourself, Toronto police advise residents to ensure driveways are well-lit, have home security systems and security cameras if possible, and put security film on glass windows and doors.

Police also recommend having multi-point door locks and keeping backyard gates and ground-floor windows locked.

Doors and windows should be locked at all times whether you’re at home or away, Halifax Regional Police say. A peep-hole in the door should consider the height of the occupants in the house and their ability to use it.

If you are going away, make your home look occupied and have a trusted person look after the house, Ottawa Police Service says.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa police also recommend taking photos of your valuables and documenting serial and model numbers.

1:41 Home invasions turn deadly in Calgary

Edmonton Police Service’s home safety tips include keeping your blinds or curtains closed at night, using timers on a few lamps in rooms, and having an emergency kit prepared, just in case.

Montreal police also recommend automatic light timers and engraving your valuables, and they discourage having bushes, trees and fences around the house as burglars may use them as hiding spots.

For apartments and condos, the Vancouver Police Department says not to buzz anyone into the building that you were not expecting or do not know, not to leave notes on your apartment door or lobby directory, and changing locks if keys are lost or if you move.

Story continues below advertisement

Vacation plans should not be shared on social media or over voicemail, police departments say.

What can home insurance cover?

Home insurance can help cover a range of losses or damages from theft, vandalism, fire, wildfires, storms, hurricanes and even legal liability.

When purchasing home insurance, residents should be mindful of what they own and how much it’s valued and disclose that to the broker or agent, while making sure that they will be covered in the event of a loss, said Rajiv Haté, senior lawyer at Kotak Personal Injury Law.

For the most part, home insurance will cover losses that pertain to property damage, such as a broken door, window or ruined landscaping, as well as stolen items, including TVs, laptops and other electronics, he said.

However, since some policies have a limit, high-value items, like an expensive piece of art, may not be covered by your home insurance plan, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

7:03 Frozen pipes burst? Why you may not necessarily be covered by home insurance

Haté said it is a good idea to review your policy sooner rather than later to make sure what, exactly, is covered and if needed, you may consider purchasing additional insurance for any precious items kept in the house.

Jewelry or other expensive items should ideally be kept in a safety deposit box in a bank, he said.

Keeping an itemized list of all the valuables and even taking their pictures can help in the insurance claim process.

What to do if you are a victim

If you are a victim of a home invasion, the first line of action is to inform the police.

Story continues below advertisement

Haté said try to avoid entering the area of the break-in because of the risk of tampering with the evidence that could prevent the police from being able to identify the perpetrator.

If you have home insurance, contact your provider and have a list prepared of all the damages or items stolen.

While each case is different, depending on the nature of the crime, claims for property damage are typically processed faster than those for stolen items, Haté said.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Isaac Callan