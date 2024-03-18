Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Truck driver injured after ‘serious’ collision involving school bus in Whitby

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 6:27 pm
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
An OPP logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. File photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A truck driver is in serious condition after a collision involving a school bus on Highway 12 in Whitby on Monday, according to OPP.

Police said Highway 12 is closed northbound and southbound between Towline East and Myrtle Road East due to a “serious” collision involving a school bus and a truck.

At this time, police say only the truck driver involved in the collision has injuries. It remains unclear if there were any children on board the bus at the time of the collision.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

More to come as this story develops. 

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Injuries sustained by 5 children in Woodstock bus crash only ‘minor’: OPP'
Injuries sustained by 5 children in Woodstock bus crash only ‘minor’: OPP
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices