Truck driver injured after ‘serious’ collision involving school bus in Whitby

A truck driver is in serious condition after a collision involving a school bus on Highway 12 in Whitby on Monday, according to OPP.
Police said Highway 12 is closed northbound and southbound between Towline East and Myrtle Road East due to a “serious” collision involving a school bus and a truck.
At this time, police say only the truck driver involved in the collision has injuries. It remains unclear if there were any children on board the bus at the time of the collision.
More to come as this story develops.
