Crime

Quebec anti-corruption police arrest retired judge, say he inflated hours worked

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2024 6:00 pm
1 min read
A sign shows city hall in Longueuil, Que. View image in full screen
Quebec anti-corruption police say the have arrested a retired municipal court judge for fraud. A sign shows city hall in Longueuil, Que., on Monday, March 4, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Quebec anti-corruption police say they have arrested a retired municipal court judge for fraud.

Police say Jean Herbert, who sat on the municipal court in Longueuil, Que., south of Montreal, created fake records to inflate the time he claimed to have spent hearing cases.

He is alleged to have billed the City of Longueuil more than $38,000 for hours he didn’t work between July 2016 and March 2019.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Quebec’s judicial council, the Conseil de la magistrature, ruled in 2022 that the judge had overcharged the City of Longueuil 162 times, but didn’t sanction him because he had retired in 2019.

The council also found that he had violated ethics rules by changing the date of a neighbour’s court appearance for a traffic ticket so he could hear the case — and acquit her — before he retired.

Herbert is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.
© 2024 The Canadian Press

