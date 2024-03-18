Menu

Canada

University of Alberta Golden Bears volleyball team captures 2nd national title in 3 seasons

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 4:08 pm
2 min read
The University of Alberta Golden Bears were crowned U Sports champions on Sunday after a thrilling 3-2 victory in men's volleyball over the No. 1-ranked Université de Sherbrooke Vert & Or in Kingston, Ont. View image in full screen
The University of Alberta Golden Bears were crowned U Sports champions on Sunday after a thrilling 3-2 victory in men's volleyball over the No. 1-ranked Université de Sherbrooke Vert & Or in Kingston, Ont. CREDIT: University of Alberta Golden Bears
The University of Alberta Golden Bears were crowned U Sports champions on Sunday after a thrilling 3-2 victory in men’s volleyball over the No. 1-ranked Université de Sherbrooke Vert & Or in Kingston, Ont.

The win marked the Golden Bears’ second national championship in three seasons. It also sees the program tie a record for most national championships, joining the University of Winnipeg and the University of Manitoba in the record books.

“The athletes, they just put in tremendous work this year — countless hours,” Golden Bears head coach Brock Davidiuk told Global News on Monday. “So it’s just really nice to see them rewarded.”

The Golden Bears rallied back to win after being down two sets to one at one point in the match.

The Bears’ Isaac Heslinga was named the tournament MVP while his teammate Liam Espedido was named the player of the match.

Espedido noted that he believes the team had the confidence to mount a comeback and emerge with a win after being down because it is something the Bears have done before.

He recounted a moment in Sunday’s game where that confidence was evident.

“I looked into the eyes of our players and I didn’t see worry,” Espedido recalled. “I didn’t see any down body language.

“(It was) something really special. I knew at that moment, ‘We’re coming back.'”

Davidiuk credited the former Golden Bears coach Terry Danyluk with laying the foundation for the program being able to tie a U Sports record for national championships with the title-capturing teams he coached in his era.

Trending Now

“As a coach I’m just trying to continue his legacy,” Davidiuk said. “It’s truly an honour.

“He’s the giant whose shoulders we stand upon.”

Pandas reach national championship game as well

The U of A Pandas’ volleyball team also managed to earn a spot in a national championship match, however, the team ended up losing 3-1 to the UBC Thunderbirds in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday.

The Pandas captured silver, making it the fifth national medal for the program in the last seven seasons.

The Pandas’ Lauryn Tremblay and Laila Johnston were named to the tournament all-star roster.

