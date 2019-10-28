Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 28 2019 10:12am 02:09 Long-time U of A Bears volleyball coach moving on After 28 seasons, Terry Danyluk will no longer be on the bench coaching the University of Alberta Golden Bears volleyball program. Quinn Phillips reports. End of an era for U of A volleyball coach Terry Danyluk <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6091465/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6091465/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?