Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Moose goalie Milic’s perfect record earns him AHL player of the week honours

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 3:50 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While most of the love among Winnipeg hockey fans is directed toward Jets all-star starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck, the man behind the mask on the Jets’ farm team is making his presence known as well.

The Manitoba Moose announced Monday that 20-year-old netminder Thomas Milic was named the American Hockey League’s player of the week for the period ending Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Milic was between the pipes for every Moose game during that week, allowing only four goals on 85 total shots, recording wins in all three games, and posting a .953 save percentage with a 1.30 goals-against average.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Among those games: the first shutout of Milic’s pro career in a 6-0 romp over Milwaukee.

The Jets’ fifth-round selection in the 2023 NHL draft, Milic has a perfect 6-0-0 record in goal during the month of March — a feat made more remarkable by his age. He’s the third-youngest goalkeeper in the AHL.

Trending Now

The 26-29-1 Moose currently sit fifth in the league’s Central Division. They hit the ice next on Tuesday morning against Grand Rapids for a 10:30 a.m. puck drop as part of the Project 11 School Day Game program.

Click to play video: 'Moose take part in I Love to Read Month'
Moose take part in I Love to Read Month
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices