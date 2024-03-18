Moose goalie Milic’s perfect record earns him AHL player of the week honours

Send this page to someone via email

While most of the love among Winnipeg hockey fans is directed toward Jets all-star starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck, the man behind the mask on the Jets’ farm team is making his presence known as well.

The Manitoba Moose announced Monday that 20-year-old netminder Thomas Milic was named the American Hockey League’s player of the week for the period ending Sunday.

#MBMoose goaltender Thomas Milic on being named Player of the Week, getting set to face Grand Rapids tomorrow, and more!#GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/9Lux3NT1Z4 — Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) March 18, 2024

Milic was between the pipes for every Moose game during that week, allowing only four goals on 85 total shots, recording wins in all three games, and posting a .953 save percentage with a 1.30 goals-against average.

Among those games: the first shutout of Milic’s pro career in a 6-0 romp over Milwaukee.

The Jets’ fifth-round selection in the 2023 NHL draft, Milic has a perfect 6-0-0 record in goal during the month of March — a feat made more remarkable by his age. He’s the third-youngest goalkeeper in the AHL.

The 26-29-1 Moose currently sit fifth in the league’s Central Division. They hit the ice next on Tuesday morning against Grand Rapids for a 10:30 a.m. puck drop as part of the Project 11 School Day Game program.