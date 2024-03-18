Menu

Crime

Woman arrested after fight breaks out at Surrey carnival

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 6:04 pm
1 min read
One person is under arrest and another was sent to hospital after a fight broke out right in front of officers at a carnival Saturday evening in Surrey.
One person is under arrest and another was sent to the hospital after a fight broke out right in front of officers at a carnival in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday evening.

Police were at Guildford Town Centre helping firefighters following a possible assault in a parking lot.

While they were sorting out what happened, a fight broke out.

Officers quickly intervened and arrested a young woman, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A second woman was sent to the hospital.

Police said it is unclear if the suspect and the victim knew each other or what caused the fight to start.

The investigation is in the early stages, police added, and anyone with any information or video is asked to contact Surrey police.

