Man beaten, has vehicle stolen while leaving bar in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was robbed as he was leaving a Kitchener, Ont., bar late last week.
The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. at a bar near Victoria Street North and Natchez Road on Friday morning, according to police.
They say a man left the bar before he was approached by two others, who attacked him before taking off with his vehicle.
Police say the vehicle was later recovered down in Cambridge near Grand Ridge Drive and Sullivan Court.
The victim was left with non-life-threatening physical injuries as a result of the attack, according to police.
They described the suspects as being in their early 20s with thin builds.
