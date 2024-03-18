Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, March 18

Send this page to someone via email

Violinist Véronique Mathieu previews the upcoming SSO Sask Celebration concert along with a performance, and wildfire concerns for northern Saskatchewan First Nations.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, March 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

SSO celebrating Saskatoon artists with special concert

An upcoming Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra production is a celebration for many Saskatoon artists.

Local stars will return home to perform in the Sask Celebration concert on March 23 at TCU Place.

Among those performing is violinist Véronique Mathieu, who has more details on the concert and her role in the show.

Violinist Véronique Mathieu performs Sibelius Violin Concerto

Violinist Véronique Mathieu is taking part in the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra’s Sask Celebration concert.

Mathieu gives a preview of the concert with a performance of Sibelius Violin Concerto.

Prince Albert Grand Council preparing for wildfire season

A relatively dry winter is raising concerns about what could be a challenging wildfire season.

Prince Albert Grand Council is calling for proactive measures to protect First Nations in northern Saskatchewan.

Cliff Buettner, director of Forestry and Emergency Protective Services, explains the steps that need to be taken to mitigate the risk of wildfires.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 18

Nice last day of winter — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, March 18, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

