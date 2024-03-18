Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, March 18

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 11:13 am
1 min read
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, March 18
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, March 18.
Violinist Véronique Mathieu previews the upcoming SSO Sask Celebration concert along with a performance, and wildfire concerns for northern Saskatchewan First Nations.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, March 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

SSO celebrating Saskatoon artists with special concert

An upcoming Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra production is a celebration for many Saskatoon artists.

Local stars will return home to perform in the Sask Celebration concert on March 23 at TCU Place.

Among those performing is violinist Véronique Mathieu, who has more details on the concert and her role in the show.

SSO celebrating Saskatoon artists with special concert

Violinist Véronique Mathieu performs Sibelius Violin Concerto

Violinist Véronique Mathieu is taking part in the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra’s Sask Celebration concert.

Mathieu gives a preview of the concert with a performance of Sibelius Violin Concerto.

Violinist Véronique Mathieu performs ‘Sibelius Violin Concerto’

Prince Albert Grand Council preparing for wildfire season

A relatively dry winter is raising concerns about what could be a challenging wildfire season.

Prince Albert Grand Council is calling for proactive measures to protect First Nations in northern Saskatchewan.

Trending Now

Cliff Buettner, director of Forestry and Emergency Protective Services, explains the steps that need to be taken to mitigate the risk of wildfires.

Prince Albert Grand Council preparing for wildfire season

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 18

Nice last day of winter — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, March 18, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, March 18
