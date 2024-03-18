Woman still in hospital days after altercation along Oshawa street, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old woman is in hospital in serious condition after an altercation along an Oshawa street last week, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that officers responded to an armed person call in the area of Lakeview Park Avenue and Ritson Road South at around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

Police said a group of individuals were involved in a physical altercation and a 30-year-old woman was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre and as of Monday morning, was still reported to be in hospital.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It’s not clear if weapons were used in the altercation.

A police spokesperson told Global News no other injuries were reported.

No suspects are in custody and the number of suspects involved is not known, the spokesperson said. The individuals involved in the altercation reportedly didn’t stay at the scene to speak with police.

Story continues below advertisement

“The reason for the altercation is still under investigation,” the spokesperson said.

“At this time, it appears the altercation took place on the street and spanned the distance of a few residences/driveways.”

Investigators are now appealing for anyone with video footage or information on the incident to come forward.