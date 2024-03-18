Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Woman still in hospital days after altercation along Oshawa street, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 12:25 pm
1 min read
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share

A 30-year-old woman is in hospital in serious condition after an altercation along an Oshawa street last week, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that officers responded to an armed person call in the area of Lakeview Park Avenue and Ritson Road South at around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

Police said a group of individuals were involved in a physical altercation and a 30-year-old woman was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre and as of Monday morning, was still reported to be in hospital.

It’s not clear if weapons were used in the altercation.

A police spokesperson told Global News no other injuries were reported.

No suspects are in custody and the number of suspects involved is not known, the spokesperson said. The individuals involved in the altercation reportedly didn’t stay at the scene to speak with police.

“The reason for the altercation is still under investigation,” the spokesperson said.

“At this time, it appears the altercation took place on the street and spanned the distance of a few residences/driveways.”

Investigators are now appealing for anyone with video footage or information on the incident to come forward.

