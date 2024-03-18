Menu

Crime

2 men charged with 2nd-degree murder in Sackville, N.B. stabbing

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 9:54 am
1 min read
The New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit is investigating the death of a 44-year-old man in Sackville, N.B., as a homicide. View image in full screen
The New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit is investigating the death of a 44-year-old man in Sackville, N.B., as a homicide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man who was stabbed outside a New Brunswick business over the weekend.

New Brunswick RCMP said officers responded to the stabbing outside a business on Lorne Street in Sackville at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

“When police arrived, they located a man lying on the side of the road suffering from stab wounds. The man was transported to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries,” RCMP said in a Monday news release.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The victim has been identified as Shawn Mitton, 44.

A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were later arrested in Sackville in connection with the investigation.

RCMP said Tyler Murphy and Dylan Murphy appeared in Moncton provincial court on Sunday and were charged with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Both men remain in custody and will return to court Tuesday.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call the New Brunswick RCMP major crime unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or reach out to Crime Stoppers.

