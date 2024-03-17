Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man dies after single-vehicle collision in Edmonton

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 17, 2024 3:55 pm
1 min read
Police say the man who was killed in the collision was driving south in the northbound lanes of Parsons Road. View image in full screen
Police say the man who was killed in the collision was driving south in the northbound lanes of Parsons Road. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has died after a single-vehicle fatal collision in Edmonton on Friday evening.

Police said that at around 10:44 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Parsons Road and 28th Avenue. The Edmonton Police Service said a 2012 Toyota Tundra truck was travelling south on Parsons Road in the northbound lanes. The driver then swerved to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle and struck a wooden power pole, and then a metal power pole on the east side of the road.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 54-year-old driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he died in hospital on Saturday. No other injuries were reported.

EPS is investigating the incident and said speed is believed to be a factor.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices