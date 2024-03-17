Man dies after single-vehicle collision in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after a single-vehicle fatal collision in Edmonton on Friday evening.

Police said that at around 10:44 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Parsons Road and 28th Avenue. The Edmonton Police Service said a 2012 Toyota Tundra truck was travelling south on Parsons Road in the northbound lanes. The driver then swerved to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle and struck a wooden power pole, and then a metal power pole on the east side of the road.

A 54-year-old driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he died in hospital on Saturday. No other injuries were reported.

EPS is investigating the incident and said speed is believed to be a factor.