Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Husband charged with wife’s homicide in Abbotsford, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 17, 2024 1:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman killed at home in Abbotsford, B.C., police arrest man at scene'
Woman killed at home in Abbotsford, B.C., police arrest man at scene
RELATED VIDEO: A woman has been killed at a home in Abbotsford, B.C., Friday night. Police said a man was arrested at the scene who is known to the victim.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The husband of a woman who was stabbed to death in Abbotsford, B.C., has now been charged with homicide, B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced on Sunday.

The incident unfolded on Friday night around 10:50 p.m. when Abbotsford police responded to a call of an assault in progress on Wagner Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Balwinder Kaur, of Abbotsford, inside a home with life-threatening stab wounds. She died in hospital shortly after.

Police said a man was arrested at the scene who was “known to the victim.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Jagpreet Singh, the husband of Balwinder Kaur, has been charged with second-degree homicide.

“This was an isolated incident,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT, said.

“IHIT will continue to work with AbbyPD over the coming days, not only to advance this investigation, but to support the community affected by this tragedy.”

Story continues below advertisement

IHIT is asking anyone with information to contact its information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

Trending Now

Police said no further details will be released as the case is now before the courts.

Click to play video: 'Woman killed at home in Abbotsford, B.C., police arrest man at scene'
Woman killed at home in Abbotsford, B.C., police arrest man at scene
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices