Husband charged with wife’s homicide in Abbotsford, B.C.

The husband of a woman who was stabbed to death in Abbotsford, B.C., has now been charged with homicide, B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced on Sunday.

The incident unfolded on Friday night around 10:50 p.m. when Abbotsford police responded to a call of an assault in progress on Wagner Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Balwinder Kaur, of Abbotsford, inside a home with life-threatening stab wounds. She died in hospital shortly after.

Police said a man was arrested at the scene who was “known to the victim.”

Jagpreet Singh, the husband of Balwinder Kaur, has been charged with second-degree homicide.

“This was an isolated incident,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT, said.

“IHIT will continue to work with AbbyPD over the coming days, not only to advance this investigation, but to support the community affected by this tragedy.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information to contact its information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

Police said no further details will be released as the case is now before the courts.