Reconcili-Action Festival underway in Okanagan

Six knowledge keepers took to the stage, sharing their expertise and experience with a crowd at the Mamawapowin Early Years Centre.

The centre on Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue is the hub for the second day of the Reconcili-Action Festival that is being marked in many communities across Turtle Island this weekend.

“Today is our Elder and Youth Panel so we have six presenters that have come to share their knowledge around the Spring Equinox around connection with land as well as Elder protocol,” said event coordinator Mackenzie Griffin.

The three-day festival began at Metro Hub with a Poetry and Open Mic night featuring the Women of Turtle Island followed by bannock and tea. The Community Showcase and panel Saturday, offered a warm meal, family crafts and opportunities to learn from Elders and youth about ceremony, wellness and more.

“This is part of our Global Citizens’ events,” said Griffin. “Their mission is to inspire, to educate and to equip to action, and so this is part of the educational aspect, as well as part of relationship building.”

Taking the stage was a Métis Elder, Arlene Vrtar-Huot née Gervais who shared her experience hoping to educate toward eradicating racism.

“I am so heartened by what’s going to happen for our future,” said Vrtar-Huot née Gervais. “It sounds corny, but it’s all about the brotherhood of man, isn’t it? We all all related, we’re all human beings. We all have race, different colour, different cultures, different ways of being, but in the end, we are all human.”

The Reconcili-Action Festival concludes with fireside stories and smores at the Westbank First Nation Pithouse on Quail Lane Sunday afternoon. If you wish to attend it’s recommended to bring lawn chairs and blankets as well as register online. For more information visit www.mcsbc.org