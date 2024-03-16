SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Yankees rally for 10-9 exhibition win over Jays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2024 6:09 pm
1 min read
TAMPA, Fla. – Steward Berroa and Daulton Varsho had two hits apiece as the Toronto Blue Jays dropped a 10-9 decision to the New York Yankees in spring-training action Saturday.

New York (9-13) scored five runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-1 advantage. But Toronto (9-10) countered with eight runs of its own over the next three innings, including five in the eighth, for a 9-8 lead.

However, the Yankees scored twice in the bottom of the eighth for the 10-9 advantage.

Berroa and Bo Bichette both homered for Toronto. J.C. Escarra and Giancarlo Stanton also did for New York.

Toronto hosts the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

