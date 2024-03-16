Upgrades slated for lookout at Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A lookout at Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Park will soon undergo construction upgrades, with work starting next week.

The City of Kelowna says the project will cost $390,000 and will occur in two phases.

The first phase will start on Monday, March 18, and should be completed by mid-May. The second phase will begin at year’s end or in 2025.

According to the city, Phase 1 will see the creation of a large, comfortable open space at the east end of the existing parking area, along with a small plaza and custom benches.

There will also be parking lot improvements as well as enhancements for accessibility and bike parking.

The second phase will see landscaping improvements plus cultural interpretive features.

“The first lookout structure will be closed during phase one of construction, and there will be some minor detours for hikers coming up the Apex trail,” the city said. “Alternate routes will be clearly marked.”

Knox Mountain Drive will remain closed for safety and traffic management during phase one of construction, with reopening planned for mid-May.