Toffoli scores twice, Brossoit earns second straight shutout as Winnipeg Jets crush Ducks 6-0

The Winnipeg Jets flushed a disappointing loss to Nashville by throttling a battered Anaheim Ducks squad 6-0 Friday night in front of a raucous sellout crowd.

The Jets dominated the start of the game, outshooting the Ducks 8-1 over the first seven minutes before Anaheim earned the first power play of the night.

Frank Vatrano rang a shot off the crossbar but otherwise the Jets did a good job killing it off, leading to the opening goal from Winnipeg.

A point shot from Dylan DeMelo was going wide but Kyle Connor used the blade of his stick to redirect it through John Gibson to open the scoring at the 16:20 mark.

Anaheim got their second power play of the game late in the period while the teams were at 4-on-4, but the Jets got to the end of the period unscathed.

Winnipeg outshot the Ducks 11-6 in the opening 20 minutes and continued to pour on the pressure in the second, playing keep-away with the puck before earning their first power play just over six minutes into the second.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Late in the man advantage, Nate Schmidt sent a shot toward the net that glanced off the skate of one Duck defender and into the shin pads of another Duck, sending the puck into an open net as Gibson could only watch helplessly. It was Schmidt’s second goal the year and first since Jan. 5, which was also against Anaheim.

The Ducks got a third chance with the power play a few minutes later but once again the Jets killed it off as they carried a 2-0 lead into the final frame.

They extended their lead while the teams were playing at 4-on-4. Just before Josh Morrissey and Ross Johnston were set to return to the ice, Nikolaj Ehlers sent the puck back to DeMelo at the point. He walked in and fired a slapshot that Gibson got a piece of but it trickled through him to make it 3-0 at the 4:59 mark.

Like Schmidt, it was DeMelo’s second goal of the season, but his first came way back on Oct. 14.

Just over three minutes later, Tyler Toffoli got in on the fun. Sean Monahan won the puck back to him off a faceoff and he sent a shot on goal that made its way through a screen and past Gibson for Toffoli’s first as a Jet, sending the crowd into an appreciative frenzy.

Toffoli must have liked that noise because a few minutes later on the power play, he redirected a hard pass from Mark Scheifele through Gibson to make it 5-0.

Mason Appleton scored a power play goal with 5.5 seconds left to put a bow on a dominant third period.

Laurent Brossoit had to make a few acrobatic saves in the second period but was otherwise lightly tested on the night, stopping just five shots in the third and 21 on the night for his second shutout in as many starts. He now has a shutout streak of 150:40 dating back to Mar. 3 against Buffalo.

The Jets will now hit the road for five straight games starting Sunday in Columbus.