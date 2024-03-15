New middle school to be built in Langley as part of annual B.C. budget

Send this page to someone via email

Langley, B.C., will soon have more student spaces thanks to the announcement of two school projects, one of which is a new middle school.

According to the province, the funds are from the annual budget.

“As Langley continues to be one of the fastest-growing communities in the province, our government continues to work to ensure students have access to safe, quality schools that are close to home,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care.

“These new projects will help alleviate enrolment pressures and meet the needs of students in Langley’s rapidly growing Willoughby area.”

A middle school, plus an addition for R.E. Mountain Secondary, was already planned as part of Budget 2024 — the largest school capital budget in B.C.’s history.

“With more people moving to our community, we need community infrastructure to support that growth,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley.

“The addition at R.E. Mountain Secondary will be welcome news to families in the area and will ensure we can meet the needs of students for years to come.”

The two new projects will build on the past six years of investments in Langley, where $239 million was used to create 1,835 student seats.

“We know these new projects will support student learning and provide more healthy and safe spaces that are greatly needed,” said Candy Ashdown, Langley Board of Education chair.

“We appreciate all of our partners, including the Ministry of Education and Child Care and the Township of Langley, for continuing to work with us.”

Two land acquisitions were made by the province: one for Northeast Latimer Elementary and one for future Willoughby secondary and middle schools.

The mayor of the Township of Langley, Eric Woodward, said these are important steps forward for the area in making sure they have the capacity for all students.

“As more and more young families continue to call the Township of Langley their home, we must ensure school capacity is keeping up with our growth,” he said.

Budget 2024 includes $3.75 billion for school capital projects throughout B.C. over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.