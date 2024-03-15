Menu

Trending Now

Video link
Headline link
Canada

West Island pub packed for St. Paddy’s Day breakfast for a good cause

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 2:00 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'St. Paddy’s Breakfast benefitting Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence'
St. Paddy’s Breakfast benefitting Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence
WATCH: St. Patrick's Day is this weekend and every year for the past 10 years, a special breakfast is held on the West Island. It's the annual charity breakfast benefitting the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence. Global’s Felicia Parrillo is joined by executive director, Dale Weil, to talk about the importance of this event and community coming together.
There’s nothing quite like some Irish dancing to get you into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

Dancers from Costello Irish dance kicked off St. Patrick’s Day weekend at McKibbins Irish Pub in Pointe-Claire Friday morning.

The pub was open extra early serving up Irish coffee and a hardy breakfast, for a good cause.

“We’re so proud of this event, working together for the (Teresa Dellar) Palliative Care residence,” said Brent Laderoute, the pub’s owner. “It’s a great partnership, and we want to give back to such a worthy cause.”

The annual St. Paddy’s charity breakfast has been taking place for the last 10 years.

It’s an idea that came from last year’s Irishman of the year, Ken Doran.

Click to play video: 'Montreal St. Patrick’s Day Parade Dignitaries'
Montreal St. Patrick’s Day Parade Dignitaries

The annual charity breakfast is an idea Doran brought to life a decade ago, to raise money for the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care residence.

“It makes my heart full because after 10 years, you don’t know how much support you’re going to get, and I’m sure we’ll get close to 400 people coming for breakfast,” Doran said. “The staff works their hearts out and a charity benefits.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
And that translates to thousands of dollars for the residence, which provides free-of-charge end-of-life care to patients and also supports caregivers and families.

Its executive director, Dale Weil, says private donations and fundraising events are crucial to supporting its programs and services.

“It’s very important and it really is the financial piece is important but also just bringing people together for something very meaningful in their community is also very important,” Weil said.

And the community got up early and showed up in solidarity for the cause.

The general public, different organizations and former and current politicians also paid a visit — all united in their support for the residence, which they call a pillar in the community.

“Whether it’s in my personal life or with my citizens, everybody is truly grateful for what Teresa has done to end life in a graceful way,” said Heidi Ektvedt, Baie d’Urfé mayor.

Click to play video: 'West Island seniors walk to raise funds for Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence'
West Island seniors walk to raise funds for Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence
