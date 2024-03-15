Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite pushed up by base metals, U.S. markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2024 11:53 am
1 min read
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Base metals pushed Canada’s main stock index up in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.54 points at 21,870.39.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 50.67 points at 38,854.99. The S&P 500 index was down 19.25 points at 5,131.23, while the Nasdaq composite was down 119.56 points at 16,008.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.98 cents US compared with 74.01 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude oil contract was down 22 cents at US$81.04 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.68 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was unchanged at US$2,167 an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.01 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

