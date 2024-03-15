Suspect gets away with $300 after robbing Brampton bank twice: police

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect made away with $300 after robbing the same bank in Brampton two days in a row, police say.

Peel Regional Police said they’re still trying to identify the individual.

On Feb. 14 at around 2:50 p.m., the suspect went into a bank in the Main Street North and Brickyard Way area of Brampton and handed a teller a note demanding cash, police said.

“The suspect obtained a quantity of money and fled the area on foot,” police said.

“The same suspect is believed to have returned to the same bank demanding cash the following day.”

In each case, he allegedly indicated he had a gun.

A police spokesperson told Global News $200 was stolen in one instance and $100 in the other.

The suspect was described as a man in his 40s, six-foot-one with a slim build and dark hair. He was wearing a black toque, a black medical mask, a black jacket with “security guard” written on the left side of his chest, black gloves, and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.