Education

Noon-hour supervision pulled from Sask. schools Monday and Tuesday: STF

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 11:52 am
1 min read
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced more job action for Monday and Tuesday. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced more job action for Monday and Tuesday. Andrew Benson / Global News
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation announced more noon-hour supervision withdrawals in Saskatchewan for Monday and Tuesday as part of its ongoing job action.

Monday’s withdrawal will affect the North East School Division, Prairie Spirit School Division and Regina Catholic School Division.

Tuesday’s withdrawal will impact:

  • Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division
  • Good Spirit School Division
  • Île-à-la-Crosse School Division
  • Northern Lights School Division
  • Prairie South School Division
  • South East Cornerstone School Division
  • Sun West School Division
  • Living Sky and Light of Christ Catholic school divisions and Sakewew High School (North Battleford)
The STF called on the government Thursday to “agree to binding arbitration to address the contentious issues of class size and complexity.”

Click to play video: 'Post-secondary educators show support for STF job action and bargaining fight'
Post-secondary educators show support for STF job action and bargaining fight
Binding arbitration would involve a submission of the dispute to a neutral party, who would provide recommendations to the province and the union.

Within a few hours the provincial government shut down the proposal.

“I think school boards understand their school communities best,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said.

“I think school divisions want to find ways to support students and teachers, but they need to have the autonomy to do that in their local school communities.”

— with Files from Global News’ Andrew Benson

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

