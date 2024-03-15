Noon-hour supervision pulled from Sask. schools Monday and Tuesday: STF

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation announced more noon-hour supervision withdrawals in Saskatchewan for Monday and Tuesday as part of its ongoing job action.

Monday’s withdrawal will affect the North East School Division, Prairie Spirit School Division and Regina Catholic School Division.

Tuesday’s withdrawal will impact:

Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division

Good Spirit School Division

Île-à-la-Crosse School Division

Northern Lights School Division

Prairie South School Division

South East Cornerstone School Division

Sun West School Division

Living Sky and Light of Christ Catholic school divisions and Sakewew High School (North Battleford)

The STF called on the government Thursday to “agree to binding arbitration to address the contentious issues of class size and complexity.”

Binding arbitration would involve a submission of the dispute to a neutral party, who would provide recommendations to the province and the union.

Within a few hours the provincial government shut down the proposal.

“I think school boards understand their school communities best,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said.

“I think school divisions want to find ways to support students and teachers, but they need to have the autonomy to do that in their local school communities.”

— with Files from Global News’ Andrew Benson