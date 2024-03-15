Police identify remains of 3 people from Brampton house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say the human remains found following a house fire in Brampton, Ont., last week are those of three people.

A fire broke out at a home near Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive at around 1:30 p.m. on March 7.

Police said the house was “fully engulfed” in flames, a blaze the Brampton fire chief described as “extremely difficult” for his crews.

After the fire was put out, the fire marshal’s office was called in to investigate.

“While examining the scene, investigators made an unfortunate discovery when they located what was believed to be human remains within the destroyed house,” police said.

Working with the coroner’s office, police said the human remains were identified as those of three people.

Police have identified the deceased as 51-year-old Rajiv Warikoo, 47-year-old Shilpa Kotha and 16-year-old Mahek Warikoo.

Investigators said all three people lived at the home before the fire.

The cause and circumstances of the house fire are still under investigation. Police did not reveal any more details surrounding the fire.