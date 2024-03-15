Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

Police identify remains of 3 people from Brampton house fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 8:26 am
1 min read
Image of Rajiv Warikoo, 51, Shilpa Kotha, 47, and Mahek Warikoo,16. View image in full screen
Image of Rajiv Warikoo, 51, Shilpa Kotha, 47, and Mahek Warikoo,16. Provided / Global News
Peel Regional Police say the human remains found following a house fire in Brampton, Ont., last week are those of three people.

A fire broke out at a home near Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive at around 1:30 p.m. on March 7.

Police said the house was “fully engulfed” in flames, a blaze the Brampton fire chief described as “extremely difficult” for his crews.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

After the fire was put out, the fire marshal’s office was called in to investigate.

“While examining the scene, investigators made an unfortunate discovery when they located what was believed to be human remains within the destroyed house,” police said.

Working with the coroner’s office, police said the human remains were identified as those of three people.

Police have identified the deceased as 51-year-old Rajiv Warikoo, 47-year-old Shilpa Kotha and 16-year-old Mahek Warikoo.

Investigators said all three people lived at the home before the fire.

The cause and circumstances of the house fire are still under investigation. Police did not reveal any more details surrounding the fire.

