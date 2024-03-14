RJ Barrett, family mourning brother’s death

See more sharing options

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is mourning the death of his younger brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett.

The Raptors and Canada Basketball shared a statement from the Barrett family on Thursday that says Nathan Barrett died Tuesday, surrounded by his family, church and friends.

RJ and Nathan Barrett’s father, Rowan Barrett, is Canada Basketball’s general manager.

“While our family is devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together,” the statement said.

“Nathan was a God-fearing young man of strong character. He was thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable and driven.”

A cause of death was not provided.

RJ Barrett, who hails from Mississauga, Ont., did not play in Toronto’s 113-104 loss to the Pistons in Detroit on Wednesday.

The family has asked for privacy while also saying they appreciate the love, support and prayers they have been receiving.

“Though his time with us was brief, he will live forever in our hearts,” the statement said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.