Canada

Brother of Toronto Raptors player passes away, team confirms

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 6:13 am
1 min read
The brother of Toronto Raptors forward-guard RJ Barrett has died, according to a statement issued on behalf of the family.

Nathan Tyler Barrett passed away on Tuesday, March 12, the statement said.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved son and brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett,” the statement read, saying Nathan was surrounded by friends and family.

“While our family is devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together,” it continued. “Nathan was a God-fearing young man of strong character. He was thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable, and driven.”

The brief statement was issued on Thursday evening by the Toronto Raptors and Canada Basketball on behalf of the Barrett family.

RJ Barret was born in Toronto and played basketball in North Carolina before being drafted by the New York Knicks. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors at the end of 2023.

