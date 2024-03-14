Regina’s Jordan Eberle reaches career milestone

Jordan Eberle is now in illustrious company.

On Tuesday he became just the 21st Saskatchewan-born NHL player to notch 1,000 games played in their career.

Leader Post columnist and Rawlco Radio contributor Darrell Davis has known Eberle since he was little.

Eberle was Davis’ next-door neighbour in Regina, and they chatted about the milestone.

“So when I talked to Jordan about it the other day, he says, ‘Something about Saskatchewan guys loving the game of hockey isn’t there?’ So when you think that he’s joined that club, it makes him a legitimate NHLer and maybe even a Hall of Fame consideration down the line,” said Davis.

Eberle enjoyed a successful career with the Regina Pats before entering the NHL, and he may be one the most notable Regina-born players to enjoy recent success with both the Pats and in the pros.

But that’s not to say there haven’t been some other impressive Canadians who have moved up to the professional ranks via the Pats.

“I think there’s been a couple of guys – guys like Sam Steel and Adam Brooks – who really embraced being a Regina Pat,” Regina Pats head coach Brad Herauf said. “And I think it’s not much different than what Jordan did, obviously there’s a little extra special pride with him and guys like Garrett Mitchell that played here and were hometown guys.”

Herauf says that he keeps tabs on many of the former players from the Pats and feels a sense of joy knowing that they are still representing the club even when they’ve moved on.

“Especially the guys that I’ve coached, you felt like a father a little bit, like proud and you wanna keep up to date and even when they don’t think we’re keeping up to date or checking their stat lines, we are. To watch those guys achieve their dreams and if it’s the NHL or having a family, getting married, having kids and then having those phone calls with you four or five years later after you’ve coached them, I think that’s what we’re doing it for,” Herauf said.

Davis also feels a sense of pride in seeing homegrown talent like Eberle succeed at the highest level.

“There is a little bit of that, when they talk about people along the way; you know I gave him a ride to the hockey rink one time, just something like that or even playing shinny on the street, you feel like you’re a small part of their career.”