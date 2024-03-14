Edmonton Oil Kings to don camo for Friday’s military appreciation night

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oil Kings will sport camouflage jerseys at Friday’s game against the Calgary Hitmen.

The specialty jerseys are part of Oil Kings Military Appreciation Night at 7:00 p.m. at Rogers Place.

The jerseys will be auctioned following the game with proceeds going to Valour Place. Fans at the game will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets and participate in a silent auction for the one-of-a-kind jerseys.

“As excited as we are to wear these jerseys, we are even more excited knowing that all funds raised through the silent auction and raffle will directly support Valour Place here in Edmonton,” said Kevin Radmonski, director of Business Operations with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

“Serving military members, veterans, and first responders sacrifice so much for our country and communities, therefore, we are dedicated to supporting them during their medical journeys,” said Sylvie Keane, executive director with Valour Place.

The lucky winners of the raffle and silent auction will be invited onto the ice post-game to receive their jerseys and have them autographed by their designated player.

The Edmonton Oil Kings said tickets to Friday’s game are still available, with seat prices starting at $20.

There are only three home games left in the 2023-24 season, scheduled for March 15, 17 and 24.