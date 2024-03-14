Menu

Canada

Edmonton Oil Kings to don camo for Friday’s military appreciation night

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 5:35 pm
1 min read
The specialty jerseys are part of Oil Kings Military Appreciation game at 7:00 PM at Rogers Place. View image in full screen
The Oil Kings celebrate Military Appreciation night at Friday's game against the Calgary Hitmen. Edmonton Oil Kings
The Edmonton Oil Kings will sport camouflage jerseys at Friday’s game against the Calgary Hitmen.

The specialty jerseys are part of Oil Kings Military Appreciation Night at 7:00 p.m. at Rogers Place.

The jerseys will be auctioned following the game with proceeds going to Valour Place. Fans at the game will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets and participate in a silent auction for the one-of-a-kind jerseys.

“As excited as we are to wear these jerseys, we are even more excited knowing that all funds raised through the silent auction and raffle will directly support Valour Place here in Edmonton,” said Kevin Radmonski, director of Business Operations with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
“Serving military members, veterans, and first responders sacrifice so much for our country and communities, therefore, we are dedicated to supporting them during their medical journeys,” said Sylvie Keane, executive director with Valour Place.

Story continues below advertisement

The lucky winners of the raffle and silent auction will be invited onto the ice post-game to receive their jerseys and have them autographed by their designated player.

The Edmonton Oil Kings said tickets to Friday’s game are still available, with seat prices starting at $20.

There are only three home games left in the 2023-24 season, scheduled for March 15, 17 and 24.

Click to play video: 'Special jerseys and Family Day Fun for Oil Kings game Monday'
Special jerseys and Family Day Fun for Oil Kings game Monday
