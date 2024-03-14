‘This is about saving lives’: Saskatoon walk aims to create awareness around homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people gathered outside Saskatoon City Hall Thursday after to march to the Emergency Wellness Centre in support of the city’s homeless population.

“These are people that care and want to help,” said Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand. “That’s what we are doing this for. We are not doing this for politics.”

Arcand said the walk is about raising awareness about the high number of unhoused in Saskatoon and to raise support for the shelter’s operations.

“We are helping the people who don’t have a voice, have a voice. We are speaking up for them,” Arcand said.

The Emergency Wellness Centre, run by STC, has been under fire since its opening in 2022.

Residents of the Fairhaven neighbourhood have said crime has increased in the area and people don’t feel safe living near the facility.

“I’m open to the police having an office in our building to help the neighbourhood deal with the crime if that’s the best solution we can do in this situation.”

Arcand said the EWC still has to turn people away as they can only provide 106 spaces. He said the Salvation Army is operating at full capacity as well.

“We need to be coming down together and not try to close down shelters that are actually open,” Arcand said. “We are housing families. We have paramedics on site everyday. We have social services in our facility. We are making a difference.”

Saskatoon resident Clarence McCallum said he hopes people will get on board.

“I’m just hoping that the other people recognize that the homeless do need a home. I do feel for them. They have nowhere else to go and the EWC provides that home for stability.”