Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Norway House raid leads to raft of gun charges for local man, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 3:37 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP seized this firearm during the search of a home in Norway House Tuesday. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP seized this firearm during the search of a home in Norway House Tuesday. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Norway House man is custody facing 10 charges after an incident in the Manitoba community Tuesday night, the RCMP says.

Police searched a home in the area around 8:30 p.m. as part of a weapons investigation.

A modified firearm was seized by officers, while the suspect, 36, has been charged with two counts of pointing a firearm, as well as aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, and four additional weapons charges.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Norway House RCMP continues to investigate.

Click to play video: 'RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home'
RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices