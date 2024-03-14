Norway House raid leads to raft of gun charges for local man, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A Norway House man is custody facing 10 charges after an incident in the Manitoba community Tuesday night, the RCMP says.

Police searched a home in the area around 8:30 p.m. as part of a weapons investigation.

A modified firearm was seized by officers, while the suspect, 36, has been charged with two counts of pointing a firearm, as well as aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, and four additional weapons charges.

Norway House RCMP continues to investigate.