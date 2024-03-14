Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Lethbridge woman faces charges following assault at bus stop

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 3:25 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge police say a 49-year-old woman is facing charges following an assault at a bus stop. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police say a 49-year-old woman is facing charges following an assault at a bus stop. Global News
A 49-year-old woman is facing an assault charge following an incident at a Lethbridge bus stop on Tuesday evening.

Lethbridge police said the woman attacked another woman while the latter was getting off a city bus near Whoop Up Drive and Blackfoot Road.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was followed off the bus and attacked from behind. Police said the woman was punched in the face multiple times and kicked in the head. “The victim sustained significant soft tissue injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene,” police said.

Police said the women were not known to one another.

“Nothing was stolen from the victim. The attack appears to be unprovoked and random in nature,” Lethbridge police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers were able to collect a description of the woman, who was arrested the following day.

Leona Liza Anne Moore, of Lethbridge is charged with assault causing bodily harm and resisting arrest.

