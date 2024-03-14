Lethbridge woman faces charges following assault at bus stop

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old woman is facing an assault charge following an incident at a Lethbridge bus stop on Tuesday evening.

Lethbridge police said the woman attacked another woman while the latter was getting off a city bus near Whoop Up Drive and Blackfoot Road.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was followed off the bus and attacked from behind. Police said the woman was punched in the face multiple times and kicked in the head. “The victim sustained significant soft tissue injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene,” police said.

Police said the women were not known to one another.

“Nothing was stolen from the victim. The attack appears to be unprovoked and random in nature,” Lethbridge police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers were able to collect a description of the woman, who was arrested the following day.

Leona Liza Anne Moore, of Lethbridge is charged with assault causing bodily harm and resisting arrest.