Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vehicle collision closes Trans-Canada Highway near Moose Jaw

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
The westbound lane of Highway 1 between the Manitoba Expressway and Thatcher Drive is closed after an accident.
The westbound lane of Highway 1 between the Manitoba Expressway and Thatcher Drive is closed after an accident. Moose Jaw Police / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Moose Jaw police, EMS and the fire department are on the scene of a single-vehicle collision just outside of Moose Jaw, Sask.

The westbound lane of Highway 1 between the Manitoba Expressway and Thatcher Drive East will be closed until further notice.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said westbound traffic will be re-routed through the Manitoba Expressway. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Trending Now

It is unknown how long the area will be shut down.

More to come.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices