Vehicle collision closes Trans-Canada Highway near Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw police, EMS and the fire department are on the scene of a single-vehicle collision just outside of Moose Jaw, Sask.

The westbound lane of Highway 1 between the Manitoba Expressway and Thatcher Drive East will be closed until further notice.

Police said westbound traffic will be re-routed through the Manitoba Expressway. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

It is unknown how long the area will be shut down.

More to come.