Kingston to enforce daytime camping ban at Belle Park, city parks

Those living in parks in Kingston, Ont., — including the Belle Park encampment — will not be allowed to have their homes set up during the day under newly enforced bylaw rules, the city says.

At a press conference held at Belle Park Thursday, city officials said they will begin applying a parks use by-law next month, which will require those sheltering at parks to remove tents or other temporary structures one hour after sunrise, every day.

Under the rules, tents or temporary structures cannot be set back up until one hour before sunset.

“We acknowledge enforcement of the Parks Use By-Law is difficult for people who are currently sheltering in City parks,” said Brad Joyce, Commissioner, Infrastructure, Transportation and Emergency Services with the City of Kingston.

“The City and its agency partners are committed to applying the by-law and doing so in a manner that maintains the dignity of people who are affected by this change.”

The move comes after a November 2023 decision from the Ontario Superior Court stopped forced evictions at Belle Park, ruling a city bylaw banning overnight camping was not constitutional and violated the campers’ Section 7 Charter right to life, liberty and security.

The city has appealed the decision, but for now, overnight camping is allowed in Kingston parks. But in a media release Thursday the city said it will begin applying the daytime camping ban at all city parks starting the week of April 2.

City staff and fire officials have already been taking down permanent and semi-permanent structures at city parks under fire by-laws.

Several fires reported at the Belle Park encampment have led to the removal of a number of structures from the site in recent weeks.

The city said Thursday that it is working with community partners to prepare those affected.

“This work begins today in a respectful, safe and empathetic manner,” the city’s media release says. “To facilitate this change, municipal and agency support staff are proactively communicating the upcoming change to people staying in public parks.

“City staff, partnering with Street Outreach workers are on site and actively engaging with people staying in parks, informing individuals of options and receiving feedback on how the enforcement of the by-law will affect them.”

Campers will be offered support services, including indoor spaces for shelter, transportation, and daytime storage options for their belongings, the city said.