Fire leads to more structures removed from Belle Park in Kingston

Another fire at the Belle Park encampment has led to the removal of two structures from the site, the City of Kingston says.

Firefighters found what the city describes as a gazebo-style wood structure fully engulfed in flames around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The city says an immediate threat to life notice was issued to remove sterno containers and items used to build a homemade wood stove.

Crews returned Tuesday to dismantle the wood structure and what the city described as “a partially enclosed combustible structure.”

“The safety of people living in the Belle Park area remains of utmost concern,” Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Donaldson said in a release Tuesday.

“Last night’s incidents resulted in two Immediate Threats to Life Notices being issued – one, for the removal of the wood structure and a second due to a campfire burning inside a combustible structure where the walls were made of skids and tarp.”

It marks the second time in a week structures have been removed from the park over fire safety concerns.

Last Wednesday a wood cabin was removed after the city said fire inspectors were called about structure three times since Feb. 6.

That same morning the city said fire crews were called in to help someone escape from a burning tent at the site.

“In recent weeks fire crews have been called to multiple incidents where homemade fire sources inside combustibles structures have been the cause,” Donaldson said Tuesday.

“We’re urging people to please use extreme caution in these situations.”

The city said the latest removals are not related to enforcement of the Parks By-Law’s prohibition on daytime camping in parks.

In November 2023 a court case between the city and the campers debating the constitutionality of them staying in the Belle Park encampment ended with the Ontario Superior Court ruling against eviction.

The decision said the bylaw banning overnight camping was unconstitutional and violated the campers’ Section 7 Charter right to life, liberty and security.

The matter remains before the courts, however, as the respondents filed a notice of appeal to the Court of Appeal in December 2023.

Officials say support workers and staff from the city’s housing and social services department were on site Tuesday to help anyone affected by the removal of the structures, including offering storage options, shelter space and transportation.