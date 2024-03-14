No injuries in attempted carjacking in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Regional police say no one is hurt following an attempted carjacking in Kitchener.

Police said officers responded to the incident around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Overlea Drive and Ralgreen Crescent.

According to investigators, one individual was approached by two unknown people, who pulled out a gun and forced the victim out of their car.

The vehicle was reportedly parked in the driveway and the suspects tried to steal the car before fleeing on foot.

Police are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately.

The investigation remains ongoing.