Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No injuries in attempted carjacking in Kitchener: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 10:24 am
1 min read
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Regional police say no one is hurt following an attempted carjacking in Kitchener.

Police said officers responded to the incident around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Overlea Drive and Ralgreen Crescent.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to investigators, one individual was approached by two unknown people, who pulled out a gun and forced the victim out of their car.

The vehicle was reportedly parked in the driveway and the suspects tried to steal the car before fleeing on foot.

Trending Now

Police are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately.

The investigation remains ongoing.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices