Crime

Emu fatally injured in animal pen, police in Ontario launch animal cruelty case

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 9:28 am
1 min read
Two emus standing against a fence. View image in full screen
FILE - A pair of emu cowar against a fence at Rabbit Creek Enterprises, an emu farm near Livermore, Colo., on Nov. 9, 2006. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
The Haldimand OPP detachment says it is investigating a complaint of animal cruelty that resulted in the death of an emu in Fisherville, Ont.

Police say two suspects broke into a closed animal pen, an emu was “injured by an unknown means” and the emu has since died.

Surveillance footage is being reviewed in hopes of identifying the two suspects, police say.

The incident was reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday but investigators have determined that it occurred between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. that morning.

Police say the two suspects damaged a fence at the Haldimand Road 20 property in Fisherville in order to get into a closed animal pen.

After the emu was fatally injured, the two suspects fled, police added.

When asked if the emu was intentionally injured and why the case was being investigated as possible animal cruelty rather than a break and enter, Const. Patti Cote said that “while I don’t want to speculate the reason for the individuals’ actions, they appeared on surveillance to enter directly into the animal pen upon arrival to the property.”

She added that investigators are reviewing further surveillance footage and the investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

