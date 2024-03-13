Last day of prep for USask Huskies before U Sports Women’s Hockey Championship

The puck drops for the U Sports Women’s Hockey Championship on Thursday at Merlis Belsher Place, where the USask Huskies were getting ready Wednesday to take on the top-seeded Concordia Stingers.

Huskies coach Steve Kook said the other seven teams are bringing some firepower so he was glad to have Camryn Drever in goal.

4:30 The 2024 U Sports National Women’s Championship in Saskatoon

“It’s a comfort having Cam back there. We’ve asked Cam to be the stalwart for our program over the last three years; we’ll ask her to do it one more time for three days for us,” Kook said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said they are excited to host the country and show off the building, adding that Merlis Belsher Place was perfect for hosting events like this one.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Kook said between the time they got ousted from playoffs and the start of national championships, the team did what he describes as “shining up the vehicle.”

“One thing that we learned from going to national championships is you don’t change who you are going into it. It’s a three-game tournament, you’ve got to worry about winning one game and you go from there.”

He said there’s a mix of emotions in the dressing room right now, saying the seniors and graduating players recognize the importance of this tournament.

We’re one day away from the puck dropping on the U Sports women’s hockey championship at Merlis Belsher Place. @HuskiesWHKY on the ice preparing to take on top-seeded Concordia tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/56YSIyrSyZ — Scott Roblin (@ScottRoblin) March 13, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

“This is something they’ve wanted their whole career, but at the same time they know in three days their U Sport career is going to be done.”

Drever said she was super excited for the tournament and that the atmosphere in the rink was phenomenal.

“If we could we would play today. We just want to get out on the ice and in front of our fans,” Drever said.

She described the preparations for the tournament as “one big family activity,” and said the coaches have done a good job structuring practices.

“If you want to be the best you need to beat the best, so I’m not mad that we’re starting off against Concordia. I’m excited, and bring them on.”

Drever said this will be the biggest crowd they’ve ever played in front of and was looking forward to noise from the stands, adding that the fans will go crazy and uplift the team.

The U Sports Women’s Hockey Championship runs from Thursday until Saturday.

— with files from Global News’ Scott Roblin