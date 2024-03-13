Menu

Crime

Portage la Prairie RCMP arrest man with concealed replica gun in shoplifting investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 3:33 pm
1 min read
Portage la Prairie RCMP seized this replica firearm Monday. View image in full screen
Portage la Prairie RCMP seized this replica firearm Monday. Manitoba RCMP
A Regina man is in custody in Manitoba after being arrested in Portage la Prairie by the RCMP.

Police said they were called to a business on Saskatchewan Avenue in Portage Monday afternoon, with the report of a shoplifter. The suspect had allegedly been seen taking items from store shelves and putting them in a backpack, before fleeing on foot when he was confronted by staff.

The suspect was spotted by officers near the business and arrested without incident. Police said they searched him and recovered the stolen items, as well as a concealed replica firearm.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The 30-year-old, police learned, was the subject of an outstanding warrant in Calgary. He faces additional charges of theft under $5,000, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of weapons possession contrary to an order.

Police continue to investigate.

