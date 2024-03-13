Menu

Crime

Arrests made in Bowmanville homicide that killed husband, pregnant wife

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 3:20 pm
1 min read
Neighbourhood shocked after Bowmanville, Ont. weekend double homicide
RELATED: The investigation continues into Saturday’s double homicide in Bowmanville that left two dead, no further information on suspects or a motive have been released. Lexy Benedict has more – Feb 6, 2023
Police in Bowmanville, Ont., have charged two men as they investigate the deaths of a married couple in early February.

Durham Regional Police were called to a home on Crombie Street just after midnight on Feb. 4 after someone who knew the couple requested a wellness check.

At the scene, police said they found the bodies of two people; both had obvious signs of trauma.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to investigators, suspects entered the property and shot both a husband and wife “multiple times at close range.” The couple died instantly, police said, and the woman was six months pregnant at the time.

The victims were identified as Aram Kamel and Rafad Alzubaidy.

“The wife always took the time out of her day to say hello, and she even made the effort to remember everyone’s names,” a neighbour who lived across the street previously said. “They were quiet, friendly, and I want to cry when I see what happened.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News agreed not to name the neighbour for safety reasons.

Police announced on Wednesday they had made two arrests in the case.

A 22-year-old man and a 37-year-old man from Ajax. The pair face two charges each of first-degree murder, according to police.

— with files from Global News’ Lexy Benedict

