Police name victims of Bowmanville, Ont. double homicide, 1 was pregnant

Police have named the two victims of a double homicide reported on Saturday in Bowmanville, Ont., saying one of the victims was pregnant at the time.

A wellness check was reportedly made to police after 2 p.m. on Saturday for the residents of a home on Crombie Street. Police said they arrived at the scene to find two adults “suffering from obvious signs of trauma.”

Homicide detectives took charge of the investigation.

On Tuesday, Durham police named the two victims. They were identified as 28-year-old Aram Kamel, who previously went by the name Aram Al-Kamisi, and 26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy.

Police said Alzubaidy was pregnant at the time.

“There is no suspect information currently available; however, at this time this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety,” police said.

A neighbour who has lived across the street from the victims said she didn’t know the couple very well, but that they were “lovely”.

“The wife always took the time out of her day to say hello, and she even made the effort to remember everyone’s names. They were quiet, friendly, and I want to cry when I see what happened,” she previously told Global News.

Global News agreed not to name her after she cited concerns based on how close she lived to the scene.

— with files from Global News’ Lexy Benedict