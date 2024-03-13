Surrey allocating $138M for 72 Avenue expansion

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey city council has approved the largest transportation investment in its city’s history.

In a meeting on Monday, council approved the extension project for 72 Avenue, which will cost around $138 million.

The road improvements will involve construction of a four-lane road with two lanes in each direction, improved agricultural ditches and a 1.5-metre shoulder to accommodate farm vehicles and cyclists.

According to research done by the city, traffic capacity will be greatly increased to address local needs.

“This council recognizes the importance of investing in road upgrades and we have dedicated $300M to upgrading our transportation network over the next four years,” Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said.

“As our population continues to increase, ensuring efficient and reliable travel options will not only support current residents but also accommodate the needs of the projected one million people who are expected to live in Surrey by 2042.”

The 72 Avenue extension will serve more than 37,000 vehicles per day and alleviate congestion on east-west routes like 64 Avenue and Highway 10, the city said.

According to the city, Surrey’s population is projected to increase by over 267,640 in the next 26 years, bringing the total to 884,380 by 2051.

The project is part of the city’s transportation short-term capital program. It focuses on delivering $300 million in transportation investments over the next four years.

Surrey will also be seeking to add 72 Avenue to TransLink’s “Major Road Network.”