Okanagan weather: Rising temperatures, loads of sunshine to finish winter

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
A big ridge of high pressure builds in teen temperatures for the Okanagan for St. Patrick's Day weekend. View image in full screen
A big ridge of high pressure will see teen temperatures throughout the Okanagan for the St. Patrick's Day weekend. SkyTracker Weather
After starting the day a few degrees below freezing, the Okanagan Valley will warm into low double digits under mostly sunny skies by Thursday afternoon.

That sunny trend will stick around for the rest of the workweek, then into the weekend and beyond, under a ridge of high pressure.

Daytime highs will jump into the low teens by Friday afternoon before surging into the mid-teens for Saturday and St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday under pure blue skies.

The warmest day of the year, so far, will arrive Monday — which is the last full day of winter — with daytime highs reaching the upper teens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Similar conditions will continue as spring begins late Tuesday before a bit of a cool down for the first few days of the new season.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

