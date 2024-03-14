Okanagan weather: Rising temperatures, loads of sunshine to finish winter

Send this page to someone via email

After starting the day a few degrees below freezing, the Okanagan Valley will warm into low double digits under mostly sunny skies by Thursday afternoon.

That sunny trend will stick around for the rest of the workweek, then into the weekend and beyond, under a ridge of high pressure.

Daytime highs will jump into the low teens by Friday afternoon before surging into the mid-teens for Saturday and St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday under pure blue skies.

The warmest day of the year, so far, will arrive Monday — which is the last full day of winter — with daytime highs reaching the upper teens.

Similar conditions will continue as spring begins late Tuesday before a bit of a cool down for the first few days of the new season.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

