Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Non-profit fears end of funding to recycle used fishing gear in Atlantic Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2024 1:05 pm
1 min read
Used fishing rope is shown in a handout photo. An environmental non-profit organization that has set up 25 collection sites in Atlantic Canada to recycle tonnes of used fishing gear says it’s at risk of shutting down without more government funding.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Fishing Gear Coalition of Atlantic Canada. View image in full screen
Used fishing rope is shown in a handout photo. An environmental non-profit organization that has set up 25 collection sites in Atlantic Canada to recycle tonnes of used fishing gear says it’s at risk of shutting down without more government funding.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Fishing Gear Coalition of Atlantic Canada.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An environmental nonprofit organization that has set up 25 collection sites in Atlantic Canada to recycle tonnes of used fishing gear says it’s at risk of shutting down without more government funding.

The Fishing Gear Coalition of Atlantic Canada says its four-year funding agreement with the federal Fisheries Department runs out on March 31, and there’s been no indication it will be renewed.

Co-executive director Marquita Davis says the coalition received a total of $550,000 through the department’s Ghost Gear Fund in the fiscal year that is coming to an end.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Davis says the gear collection program helps take pressure off local landfills while finding new uses for old lobster traps and crab pots, nets and fishing rope.

A report done by the coalition in 2021 estimated that Nova Scotia’s lobster industry alone purchased, replaced or built about 244,400 lobster traps and 17,890 kilometres of fishing rope annually.

Trending Now

The coalition says it has collected and recycled over 3,400 tonnes of fishing gear since 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices