Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Keremeos police station window smashed, suspect sought

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 2:26 pm
1 min read
Keremeos RCMP are seeking information about a suspect believed to have kicked in a window at the police station.
Keremeos RCMP are seeking information about a suspect believed to have kicked in a window at the police station. COURTESY/Keremeos RCMP
Someone kicked out a window at the Keremeos RCMP station and now police are circulating a photo in hopes of tracking down the alleged vandal.

It was just before midnight on March 1 when the police station CCTV captured video of a man kicking a window of the building and causing a hole before taking off on foot, RCMP said in a press release.

Trending Now

The man is described as 30 to 35 years old, about six feet tall, with a slight build and a beard. The night of the incident, he wore a black jacket, blue pants and a white toque.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

