Keremeos police station window smashed, suspect sought

Someone kicked out a window at the Keremeos RCMP station and now police are circulating a photo in hopes of tracking down the alleged vandal.

It was just before midnight on March 1 when the police station CCTV captured video of a man kicking a window of the building and causing a hole before taking off on foot, RCMP said in a press release.

The man is described as 30 to 35 years old, about six feet tall, with a slight build and a beard. The night of the incident, he wore a black jacket, blue pants and a white toque.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.