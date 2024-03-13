Keremeos police station window smashed, suspect sought

Someone kicked out a window at the Keremeos RCMP station and now police are circulating a photo in hopes of tracking down the alleged vandal.
It was just before midnight on March 1 when the police station CCTV captured video of a man kicking a window of the building and causing a hole before taking off on foot, RCMP said in a press release.
The man is described as 30 to 35 years old, about six feet tall, with a slight build and a beard. The night of the incident, he wore a black jacket, blue pants and a white toque.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
- Man charged with killing father and brother after triple shooting in Toronto
- Bail denied for man accused of attacking women in Halifax home
- Victims, suspect in Toronto shooting that killed 2 and left 1 injured were related: police
- Case of former Quebec judge accused of killing wife to end with guilty plea
Comments