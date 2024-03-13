Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

‘Hail, Caesar!’: Calgary woman launches campaign to change National Caesar Day

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 6:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Hail Caesar!’: Calgary woman launches campaign to change National Caesar Day'
‘Hail Caesar!’: Calgary woman launches campaign to change National Caesar Day
A Calgary woman is kicking off a campaign to change a little-known Canadian tradition. As Gil Tucker shows us, she’s out to tweak how some toast the unofficial start of summer.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Calgary woman is kicking off a campaign to change a little-known Canadian tradition.

Rachel Drinkle is out to tweak how some toast the unofficial start of summer.

Drinkle has launched an online petition to change the date of National Caesar Day.

The day celebrating the tomato/Clamato juice-based cocktail currently falls on the Thursday before the May long weekend. In 2024, that would be May 16.

But Drinkle argues on her petition that it makes more sense to hold National Caesar Day on the Sunday of the May long weekend.

“(Canadians) drink a lot of Caesars on Sundays,” Drinkle said.

Click to play video: 'Rig Hand Distillery launches canned Caesar and opens new venue'
Rig Hand Distillery launches canned Caesar and opens new venue

Drinkle is the owner of a Calgary liquor store called The Caesar Shop. She’s also the organizer of the annual Calgary Caesar Festival, also known as YYCaesarfest.

Story continues below advertisement

People wearing colouful costumes depicting a Caesar are sometimes seen at the festival.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Drew Riley and Darrell MacRae donned those costumes at Drinkle’s shop to help her promote her petition.

Trending Now

“We say Hail, Caesar!” Riley said. “Hail, Caesar Sunday!”

Drinkle says Calgary is the perfect place to launch her campaign promoting Caesar Sunday.

“Calgary is the home of the Caesar – it was invented here in 1969,” Drinkle said. “And it’s become Calgary’s greatest contribution to Canadian culture – some may disagree with me on that, but I think so.”

Click to play video: 'The origins of a Canadian classic: The Caesar'
The origins of a Canadian classic: The Caesar
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices