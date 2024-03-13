Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Unseasonable warmth in Toronto as temperatures forecast to hit 18 C

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What weather Canadians can expect for spring 2024'
What weather Canadians can expect for spring 2024
WATCH ABOVE: What weather Canadians can expect for spring 2024 – Mar 1, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto is set to see near-record high temperatures today.

Environment Canada says temperatures are set to climb in Toronto this afternoon, with a high of 18 C forecast for later today.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

That would be close to a record, with the highest temperature in the city on the books for March 13 being 21.4 C in 1990.

Toronto has seen unseasonably spring-like temperatures and sunshine recently.

Trending Now

The city saw record-breaking warmth last week.

Temperatures hit 14 C on March 4, surpassing the highest temperature on record for the city on that day, which was 13.3 C in 1974.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices