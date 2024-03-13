Unseasonable warmth in Toronto as temperatures forecast to hit 18 C

See more sharing options

Toronto is set to see near-record high temperatures today.

Environment Canada says temperatures are set to climb in Toronto this afternoon, with a high of 18 C forecast for later today.



That would be close to a record, with the highest temperature in the city on the books for March 13 being 21.4 C in 1990.

Toronto has seen unseasonably spring-like temperatures and sunshine recently.

The city saw record-breaking warmth last week.

Temperatures hit 14 C on March 4, surpassing the highest temperature on record for the city on that day, which was 13.3 C in 1974.