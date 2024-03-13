Menu

Crime

Stolen vehicles recovered in shipping container: Ontario Provincial Police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 4:39 pm
1 min read
An OPP cruiiser View image in full screen
OPP say two stolen vehicles were found in a shipping container being hauled by a truck Tuesday. The Canadian Press file
A man has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police say they intercepted a delivery of stolen vehicles found in a shipping container.

Police were called in to help Ministry of Transportation officers inspect a truck hauling a sea container in Lansdowne, Ont., Tuesday morning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Two stolen vehicles were found in the container, police say.

Police haven’t said where the vehicles had been stolen from or where they were heading.

Trending Now

A 49-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area is charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

 

