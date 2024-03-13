Stolen vehicles recovered in shipping container: Ontario Provincial Police

See more sharing options

A man has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police say they intercepted a delivery of stolen vehicles found in a shipping container.

Police were called in to help Ministry of Transportation officers inspect a truck hauling a sea container in Lansdowne, Ont., Tuesday morning.

Two stolen vehicles were found in the container, police say.

Police haven’t said where the vehicles had been stolen from or where they were heading.

A 49-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area is charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.